Attorney Ben Crump says DCFS failed to take action against ‘Louisiana’s Jeffery Epstein’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is joining ranks with a caretaker alleging Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services allowed a child to be repeated sexually abused and trafficked for the last decade.

On Monday, Dec. 13 Crump said he intends to figure out why John Mack was able to continue his “reign of terror” for years.

“What has happened in the past over all these years to make this sexual predator go, escape and elude justice,” Crump said.

Mack was arrested for Rape and Sexual Battery in Livingston Parish in October. According to Mack’s alleged victim’s caregiver, LaToyia Porter, Mack started abusing the girl when she was 6-years-old. In a previous interview with Porter, she said the reports of abuse “seemingly disappeared” when they were sent to DCFS and the Livingston Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, until recently his department did not have the evidence needed to make an arrest in the case.

Porter said she filed more than a dozen reports had been filed to DCFS about the alleged abuse. She said there was little to no response are action taken.

“Where were the people in DCFS and the state agencies who just said, we got to do the right thing,” Crump said. “Why didn’t they do like LaToyia Porter, why were they so afraid? Because, obviously at best it was gross negligence, at worst it was willful neglect, and the question is why.”

Crump said he plans to file a civil suit against DCFS for not taking action against Mack, preventing any future alleged abuse. He also said he wants to know if Mack’s family connections helped him cover for his reported crimes.

Mack is related to a state representative from Livingston Parish and a Livingston Parish Councilman. Both politicians claim they have not had contact with Mack in more than a decade.

“It is our hope that they can get justice and the people who are involved who hurt them, that have stood by and watched them get hurt, or have used their positions to cover up the hurt, that hose people are held accountable,” Porter said. “That anyone who refused to investigate these reports, because we’re not the only entity that made multiple reports, these reports should be looked into thoroughly.”

Marketa Walters, the Secretary for DCFS commented on the case for the first time Monday, issuing this statement:

“We welcome the attention that this case is getting, and we join in the outrage that people feel about what has happened to this young woman.

“This is especially troubling to our child welfare staff, who have dedicated their careers to advancing the safety and well-being of Louisiana’s children.

“As soon as I was notified about the case involving this child, I launched an internal review to examine the facts and the need to strengthen our processes and procedures.

“We have been working with the Child Welfare League of America to determine the best way to do an independent audit of this case by Child Welfare experts. We want to have a full and complete understanding of this case, and we want to be able to identify any weaknesses in our system and correct them.

“In addition, we are cooperating fully and willingly with the Office of Inspector General and look forward to any recommendations they may have. Our internal review found no evidence of a cover up on the part of our staff. However, should the OIG’s investigation find otherwise, we’ll take swift action. We investigate cases on behalf of child safety regardless of who’s connected to a case.

“We cannot comment on litigation. In addition, state law prevents DCFS from publicly discussing the specifics of this case – any case – to protect the privacy of the child and the child’s family. We’ll continue to honor that.”

Crump did not comment on when he plans to file the lawsuit.

