YOUR MONEY: Green Monday deals

Information provided by RetailMeNot.com

(UNDATED) - If you thought major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Macy’s were stopping their huge sales after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re in for a surprise.

Welcome to Green Monday, another huge day for online deals. This holiday always falls on the second Monday of December, which means that this year, it’s on Dec. 13, 2021. This is when shoppers realize they only have about 10 shopping days left for delivery by Christmas.

Why is it called Green Monday?

In 2007, eBay reported that its busiest day for sales was the second Monday in December. The company christened this day Green Monday for two reasons. First, more sales meant more “green” money for the company. Second, eBay markets online shopping as environmentally friendly or “greener” than brick-and-mortar stores. eBay’s argument is that customers save gas and don’t use a lot of shopping bags.

Now, many retailers participate in Green Monday. They all organize their sales a bit differently. Some put specific items on sale and others discount entire departments. Also, many retailers drop their sales on Green Monday and don’t supply a preview.

The Best Deals to Shop on Green Monday 2021

Amazon

Right now, there are lots of deals on tech, home goods, and toys during Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals, which will run throughout the holiday season. There are lots of super great deals on Amazon products and gifts cards.

SHOP AMAZON

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get your gifts shipped for free in time for Christmas at Bed Bath & Beyond! During Green Monday, you can get 20% on your entire purchase with the BEYOND+ free trial and earn 15% back in MyFunds when you shop through its app or use Apple Pay to buy from the selection of kitchen appliances and vacuums.

Bonus: Score 6% cash back on online purchases sitewide with RetailMeNot!

SHOP BED BATH & BEYOND

Best Buy

There are holiday deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more tech. It also offers free next-day delivery on thousands of items. You can get AirPods for cheap and the TCL 4K Smart TVs are deeply discounted.

SHOP BEST BUY

Dell

If you’re looking for a new laptop or desktop this holiday season, check out Dell! It is offering so many deals on bestselling brands, like Inspiron and G15. Plus, it is offering free next-day business day delivery with an express delivery upgrade.

SHOP DELL

eBay

The creators of it all! eBay is offering deep discounts in its Today’s Deals section this Green Monday, including deals on luxury brands, apparel, power equipment, and more.

SHOP EBAY

Google Store

Shower the fam with new tech this year! The Google Store is marking down some of its smart home gadgets and you can use promo code 2DAYHOLIDAY to receive free two-day shipping.

SHOP GOOGLE

The Home Depot

You can find discounts on tools, furniture, and home appliances. Right now, it is offering up to 40% off select tools. There’s also a free two-day delivery option!

SHOP HOME DEPOT

JCPenney

For two days only, you can get up to 30% off every online purchase with the code FROSTY30. Shop fine fashion jewelry, smartwatches, toys, and lots more and get fast and free same-day pickup.

SHOP JCPENNEY

Kohl’s

Looking for new apparel or home goods? Head over to Kohl’s this Green Monday! Use the promo code SAVE15 to get 15% off in-store and online purchases. Plus, you can earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend!

SHOP HP

Macy’s

It has deals on something for everyone on your gift list! It has deals on women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, home, beauty, and so much more. Plus, get, 10%, 15%, or 20% off with the code GIVE and get 12% cash back for online purchases sitewide with RetailMeNot.

SHOP MACY’S

Michaels

You can get all your holiday shopping done at Michaels! It has curbside delivery and same-day delivery right up until Christmas Eve. You can also get 20% off regular price purchases with code 20MADEBYYOU and free shipping on orders of $49+. Get great deals on canvases, art sets, picture frames, and so much more!

SHOP MICHAELS

REI

At REI during its Warm Up Sale, you save on tons of items like soft blankets, winter gear, athletic apparel, and everything for your outdoor needs through Dec. 20. You can also get free shipping on orders of $50+ if you order by Dec. 17.

SHOP REI

Sur La Table

During its Season’s Best Sale, you can get 55% off at Sur La Table. Choose from hot items like the Cuisinart Expresso Machine, Lodge Chef Collection skillets, and much more! There are some exclusions, so make sure you check first.

SHOP SUR LA TABLE

Target

At Target, check out its Deal of the Day on Dec. 13 to get discounts on popular items, like 30% off select kids’ clothing, up to 40% off top tech, 30% off women’s cold weather clothing, and lots more. You can also score this deal: Save $20 when you spend at least $100 on eligible top toys (you must be a Circle member to get this deal).

SHOP TARGET

Walmart

Capitalize on some great rollback prices at Walmart on Green Monday. You can get up to 50% off select toys, like the Rainbow High Dollhouse, and save $50 on popular tech, like the Samsung A12 smartphone.

Bonus deal! Get 10% cash back on select home purchases with RetailMeNot!

SHOP WALMART

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.