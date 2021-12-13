Ask the Expert
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search

FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on the cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, pending additional information.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday pending additional information.

He says the woman in her mid-20s was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday.

The Carnival Miracle cruise ship was returning Sunday to the port in Long Beach, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate.

Ship passenger Daniel Miranda said an announcement went out early Saturday that someone had gone overboard and areas of the ship were cordoned off.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

