WAFB’s ‘Adorable Donna’ special among 5 station Emmy awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s one-hour special on the incredible life and career of news anchor Donna Britt, entitled “Adorable Donna,” won a prestigious Emmy award during a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 11.

The station also won Suncoast Regional Emmy awards in four other categories.

The “Adorable Donna” special won in the category of “Nostalgia” and was presented to the following WAFB team members: Greg Meriwether, Elizabeth Vowell, Robb Hays, Allison Childers, Amanda Carlin, Robert Hollins, and Travis Cobb. Donna Britt, a fixture at WAFB for 38 years, died of ALS earlier this year .

“The show ‘Adorable Donna’ was a love letter to the woman who was like family for so many people both behind the camera and in front of the TV,” said WAFB anchor Elizabeth Vowell. “It was humbling to hear stories from so many people sharing how Donna had touched their lives. Donna was a trailblazer in her own right and had a huge impact on our city. That’s why it was extremely important to honor her life’s work and her legacy. I’m so proud that legacy has been recognized in this way.”

“Donna carved out such a dear place in so many hearts and it was an absolute thrill to watch our team come together to honor her legacy,” WAFB Anchor and Managing Editor Greg Meriwether said.

WAFB photojournalist Robert Hollins also took home an Emmy award for his piece entitled “Good Evening, I’m Donna Britt,” which was entered in the Human Interest category.

For the second year in a row, the Emmy for Morning Newscast was awarded to WAFB 9NEWS This Morning. This year’s entry included the station’s morning coverage of Hurricane Laura making landfall in Louisiana. Recipients included Farrah Reed, Stacee Broden, Robb Hays, Matt Williams, Lauren Westbrook, Jay Grymes, Diane Deaton, Carmen Poe, Matt Houston, Johnny Ahysen, Brandon Shackelford, BriYonna Collins, Bria Gremillion, and Alyssa Schneider.

Sports Anchor Jacques Doucet and photojournalist Derron Daquano each took home Emmy awards for their sports story entitled “Lionel Thomas: A Tiger’s Tale.”And, in the Education category, Emmy awards were presented to Matt Houston and photojournalist Derron Daquano for their entry entitled “First Day of School.”

