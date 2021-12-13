Toys For Tots collects gifts for Baton Rouge area families in need

Ask the Expert
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you still have Christmas shopping to do, why not pick up a few gifts for Toys for Tots.

Organizers are asking you to bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of their locations with Toys for Tots collection bins to make sure children have something under the tree this Christmas.

You can go to wafb.com/toys to see a full list of drop off locations.

