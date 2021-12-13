Talks about what’s next for a new Mississippi River bridge set to continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City-parish leaders will meet at the capitol Monday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. to receive updates on their long-discussed plans for a new bridge across the Mississippi River.

Among some of the topics will be locations of where the bridge should go. What started with 32 potential locations has gone down to 17. The next goal is to have it down to three by summer.

Money for the bridge has already been worked out, and they’re just waiting for a federal review to finish before they can get that money.

