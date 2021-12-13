Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Talks about what’s next for a new Mississippi River bridge set to continue

Mississippi River
Mississippi River(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City-parish leaders will meet at the capitol Monday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. to receive updates on their long-discussed plans for a new bridge across the Mississippi River.

Among some of the topics will be locations of where the bridge should go. What started with 32 potential locations has gone down to 17. The next goal is to have it down to three by summer.

Money for the bridge has already been worked out, and they’re just waiting for a federal review to finish before they can get that money.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

Santa waives to the crowd during the Morganza Christmas Parade on Dec. 12, 2021.
Morganza pulls together to put on Christmas Parade
City-Parish puts up fencing around former entrance to Tigerland to prevent future injuries
Baton Rouge leaders contemplate more Tigerland Bridge restrictions
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly
LSU Women's Basketball
No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55