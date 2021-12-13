Ask the Expert
Spring-like weather to make a quick return this week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday morning temperatures will be our coolest of the week ahead as things quickly trend warmer once again over the next several days.

Pinpoint Forecast for Monday, Dec. 13
Pinpoint Forecast for Monday, Dec. 13(WAFB)

For today, look for a considerable amount of cloud cover, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. A stray shower isn’t completely out of the question, especially for areas south of I-10.

Future Radar and Clouds for Monday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m.
Future Radar and Clouds for Monday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m.(WAFB)

Significantly warmer weather will settle in for the rest of the week as high pressure parks itself just to our south over the next several days. Highs will reach the mid-70s on Tuesday and will likely be near 80° from Wednesday through Friday. Morning temps will also be noticeably warmer, with mid to upper 50s on Tuesday and low 60s through the remainder of the week. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out over the next couple of days, but many, if not most, of us will make it through the workweek dry.

Baton Rouge Forecast High Temperatures for Monday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 17
Baton Rouge Forecast High Temperatures for Monday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 17(WAFB)

A slow-moving storm system should send a cold front our way by the weekend. With its approach, scattered showers and t-storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, with the front expected to deliver cooler temperatures by Sunday. Highs are forecast to go from the mid-70s on Saturday to low 60s on Sunday.

Euro Model Forecast for Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m.
Euro Model Forecast for Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m.(WAFB)

The extended forecast suggests a chance of rain will continue into early next week, with temperatures running closer to normal for the mid part of December.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Monday, Dec. 13, through Wednesday, Dec. 22
10-Day Weather Forecast for Monday, Dec. 13, through Wednesday, Dec. 22(WAFB)

