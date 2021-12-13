Santa plans to make special visit in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - It’s time for all of the good boys and girls to look for Santa in your neighborhood this week. And he will be riding a firetruck.

Here is the schedule so you can make plans for the family. Santa will start riding beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will run through 9:30 p.m. as follows:

Monday, December 13: All streets west of LA 19 and south of Lavey Lane. Examples: S. Magnolia, Boxwood, N. Magnolia, Twin Oaks, Texas, South, Garfield, Landry, and Leland College. Examples: Middlewood, Morvant, Longvue, Hico, Hector, Alba, Thomas, and Sunshine.

Tuesday, December 14: All streets between Groom Road and Lavey Lane from Seville Drive to Plank Road. Cover all streets off of Plank Road. Examples: Breckenridge, Charles, Chemin, Fausse, Georgia, Sinbad, Blairstown, Felicity, and Byfaul.

Wednesday, December 15: All streets between Groom Road and Lavey Lane from LA 19 to Sunshine Drive. Examples: Meadows of Chaleur (6:45), Truman, Epperson, Arkansas, E. Buffwood, Harrison, Johnston, Grant, Patricia, Rabel, and Charry.

Thursday, December 16: All streets north of Groom Road between LA 19 and Plank Road. Examples: Woodward, Hazeloak, Jefferson, Debra, Yvonne, Tristian, Windside, Wimbish, and Singletary.

Friday, December 17: This is a makeup day if Santa gets rained out any other day.

