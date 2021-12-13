Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Santa plans to make special visit in Baker

Little boy talks to Santa.
Little boy talks to Santa.(WMC Action News 5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - It’s time for all of the good boys and girls to look for Santa in your neighborhood this week. And he will be riding a firetruck.

Here is the schedule so you can make plans for the family. Santa will start riding beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will run through 9:30 p.m. as follows:

  • Monday, December 13: All streets west of LA 19 and south of Lavey Lane. Examples: S. Magnolia, Boxwood, N. Magnolia, Twin Oaks, Texas, South, Garfield, Landry, and Leland College. Examples: Middlewood, Morvant, Longvue, Hico, Hector, Alba, Thomas, and Sunshine.
  • Tuesday, December 14: All streets between Groom Road and Lavey Lane from Seville Drive to Plank Road. Cover all streets off of Plank Road. Examples: Breckenridge, Charles, Chemin, Fausse, Georgia, Sinbad, Blairstown, Felicity, and Byfaul.
  • Wednesday, December 15: All streets between Groom Road and Lavey Lane from LA 19 to Sunshine Drive. Examples: Meadows of Chaleur (6:45), Truman, Epperson, Arkansas, E. Buffwood, Harrison, Johnston, Grant, Patricia, Rabel, and Charry.
  • Thursday, December 16: All streets north of Groom Road between LA 19 and Plank Road. Examples: Woodward, Hazeloak, Jefferson, Debra, Yvonne, Tristian, Windside, Wimbish, and Singletary.
  • Friday, December 17: This is a makeup day if Santa gets rained out any other day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Toys for Tots collection bins are set up to make sure children have something under the tree...
Toys For Tots collects gifts for Baton Rouge area families in need
If you still have Christmas shopping to do, why not pick up a few gifts for Toys for Tots.
Toys For Tots collects gifts for Baton Rouge area families in need - Part 1
Amanda Victorian
New Roads woman celebrates 100th birthday
Santa waives to the crowd during the Morganza Christmas Parade on Dec. 12, 2021.
Morganza pulls together to put on Christmas parade