Police: One fatally shot in Carville

CARVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. Gabriel Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Carville on Monday, Dec. 13.

Investigators say they found a male deceased inside of a mobile home.

Investigators have confirmed the victim was a male in his twenties.

Authorities say officers received some reports of shots fired in the area on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Officers responded to the scene but didn’t find anything, according to the police department.

One person is dead following a shooting in Carville on Dec. 13, 2021. (Viewer)

Officials say they received a report of a bullet through a tree early Monday and officers were able to trace it back to the mobile home where the male was found dead.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are assisting with the investigation.

