New U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Louisiana sworn in Monday

The following information is from the U.S. Department of Justice:

BATON ROUGE, La. -– Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. has been sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana by District Judge Brian A. Jackson. Mr. Gathe was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden and confirmed by the United States Senate last week.

A Louisiana native and an attorney for more than two decades, Mr. Gathe is a career prosecutor. Most recently, he served as the Chief of Trials in the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District Court. Previously, he served for 19 years as an Assistant District Attorney and Section Chief in the Office of the District Attorney for the 19th Judicial District Court where he prosecuted a wide range of criminal matters, including crimes of violence, theft, and various drug charges. Mr. Gathe also operated his private practice at the Law Offices of Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. & Associates, L.L.C., where he concentrated on general areas of law including personal injury, estate planning, and corporate matters. Mr. Gathe began his legal career as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable James Best in Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

Mr. Gathe received his B.S. from Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, and his Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated, “I’m really looking forward to this part of this chapter of my life and look forward to serving the people of Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.