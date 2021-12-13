Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Louisiana sworn in Monday

Ronald Gathe Jr., US Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana
Ronald Gathe Jr., US Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the U.S. Department of Justice:

BATON ROUGE, La. -– Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. has been sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana by District Judge Brian A. Jackson. Mr. Gathe was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden and confirmed by the United States Senate last week.

A Louisiana native and an attorney for more than two decades, Mr. Gathe is a career prosecutor. Most recently, he served as the Chief of Trials in the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District Court. Previously, he served for 19 years as an Assistant District Attorney and Section Chief in the Office of the District Attorney for the 19th Judicial District Court where he prosecuted a wide range of criminal matters, including crimes of violence, theft, and various drug charges. Mr. Gathe also operated his private practice at the Law Offices of Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. & Associates, L.L.C., where he concentrated on general areas of law including personal injury, estate planning, and corporate matters. Mr. Gathe began his legal career as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable James Best in Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

Mr. Gathe received his B.S. from Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, and his Juris Doctor from Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated, “I’m really looking forward to this part of this chapter of my life and look forward to serving the people of Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry (4)
U-High 4-star CB Austin Ausberry commits to Auburn
Baton Rouge Forecast High Temperatures for Monday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 17
Spring-like weather to make a quick return this week
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD addresses crime in Baton Rouge in days following deadly shooting
Gas prices in Kansas and across the nation are trending downward, according to AAA.
Gas prices continue to decline in Arkansas and Louisiana
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU women’s basketball continues to move up in AP Top 25