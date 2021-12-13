Ask the Expert
New Roads woman celebrates 100th birthday

Amanda Victorian
Amanda Victorian(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A New Roads family honored Amanda Victorian on her 100th birthday.

Family members hosted her centennial celebration on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the New Roads Civic Center and said they’re thankful to have her with them this holiday season.

“Words cannot really describe. It’s an honor. It’s just an honor for her to be recognized,” said Breanda Zaya, daughter of Victorian.

“I didn’t know that turning 100 could be so overwhelming for her as well as her family and everybody else,” added Zaya.

Click here to report a typo.

