Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU women’s basketball continues to move up in AP Top 25

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball has moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

After earning their first ranking of the season last week at No. 24, the LSU Tigers are now ranked No. 22 in the country.

RELATED: LSU volleyball coach Fran Flory announces retirement after 24 seasons

Head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year with the program, has led the Tigers to six-straight victories, including a 96-55 blowout win over Texas Southern on Sunday, Dec. 12.

LSU will play five more non-conference opponents, including Clemson and Texas Tech in the West Palm Beach Invitational Dec. 20-21, before beginning conference play at No. 17 Georgia on Dec. 30.

RELATED: LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

LSU forward Tari Eason (13) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll
LSU Women's Basketball
No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
No. 25 LSU rallies after slow start to beat Georgia Tech, 69-53
Southern Jaguars
Southern beats Southeastern, 72-66