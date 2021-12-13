Ask the Expert
LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll

LSU forward Tari Eason (13) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball has moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 poll.

Will Wade’s Tigers are now ranked No. 19 in the country, as of Monday, Dec. 13. LSU was previously ranked #25.

LSU is currently 9-0 after defeating Georgia Tech in Atlanta 66-51 on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Tigers will host Northwestern State on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Maravich Center.

They will play two more non-conference games before starting conference play on Dec. 29 at No. 13 Auburn.

LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 13)

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Alabama (SEC)

7. Kansas

8. Arizona

9. Villanova

10. USC

11. Iowa State

12. Michigan State

13. Auburn (SEC)

14. Houston

15. Ohio State

16. Seton Hall

17. Texas

18. Tennessee (SEC)

19. LSU (SEC)

20. UConn

21. Kentucky (SEC)

22. Xavier

23. Colorado State

24. Arkansas (SEC)

25. Texas Tech

