LSP supt. goes before Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight to talk about use of excessive force

Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The superintendent of Louisiana State Police is speaking before the Senate Select Committee on State Police at the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 13.

Col. Lamar Davis is outlining reform within the department when it comes to the use of excessive force.

Davis spoke last week about some of those changes, but now, former and current LSP employees requested by committee members will speak.

