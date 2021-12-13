LSP supt. goes before Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight to talk about use of excessive force
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The superintendent of Louisiana State Police is speaking before the Senate Select Committee on State Police at the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 13.
Col. Lamar Davis is outlining reform within the department when it comes to the use of excessive force.
Davis spoke last week about some of those changes, but now, former and current LSP employees requested by committee members will speak.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSP trooper resigns after allegedly beating man with excessive force, sources confirm
- Louisiana State Police promise more transparency, reforms within agency
- Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police
- Violent arrests by LSP to go before grand jury soon, attorneys say
- La. troopers fired after Ronald Greene, Antonio Harris beatings
- THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP calls release of body camera video in Ronald Greene case ‘premature’
- THE INVESTIGATORS: Video shows part of encounter that sparked lawsuit, Louisiana trooper’s arrest
- After alleged beating leads to La. trooper’s arrest, attorneys speak out
- ‘Excessive, unjustifiable actions’ lead to arrest of Louisiana trooper, officials say
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.