Highs closer to records than normal this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warming trend will continue to play out as we move through the rest of this week. Afternoon highs will be closer to records (low to mid 80°s) than they will be seasonal norms (mid 60°s). You’ll have to wait until next week to see another drop in temperature.

Clouds made things a little dreary early Monday. The trend of a sun/cloud mix will continue for the rest of the work/school week. We keep the forecast dry through Thursday thanks to building high pressure. The high will drift east of the area by end of the week opening the door to a few afternoon showers Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will push through the area by the end of the weekend. Scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Don’t cancel outdoor plans at this time as rain activity is not forecast to be widespread or persistent throughout the day. Temperatures will see about a 10-degree drop on Sunday as the cold front passes and eventually stalls just off the coast.

Temperatures stay cool into next week. A storm system will ride along the stalled front Monday producing an elevated chance for rain. Another weak cold front will pass Monday into Tuesday. As we near the Christmas holiday, temperatures will start to rebound warmer.

