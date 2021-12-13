Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13, 2020.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dance moves by new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly may not be the most impressive ever seen but the message is causing many Tiger fans to smile.

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, a four-star recruit and LSU commit, tweeted a video of him and Kelly with the message, “Got my coach!!”

The early signing period for athletes starts Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Follow WAFB for full coverage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Back-to-back: Bryce Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
REPORT: Kevin Faulk will not be kept on as LSU’s running backs coach
Catholic (BR) offensive tackle Emery Jones (50)
LSU hits recruiting trail hard with new coaches
LSU hits recruiting trail hard with new coaches