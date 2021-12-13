Fire sends elderly patient to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly person was taken to the hospital as the result of a house fire in Baton Rouge on Monday, Dec. 13.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on North 26th Street near Jefferson Avenue off Plank Road around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

