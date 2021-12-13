Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fire sends elderly patient to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire sparked at a home on North 26th Street on...
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire sparked at a home on North 26th Street on Dec. 13, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly person was taken to the hospital as the result of a house fire in Baton Rouge on Monday, Dec. 13.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on North 26th Street near Jefferson Avenue off Plank Road around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

LSU forward Tari Eason (13) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
Man donates blood.
Blood donations welcome following deadly, destructive tornadoes
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
LSP supt. goes before Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight to talk about use of excessive force