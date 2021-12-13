Ask the Expert
ExxonMobil plans emergency response drill

ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, La.
ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you live or drive near ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, the company wants you to be aware it will be conducting an emergency response drill on Monday, Dec. 13.

Officials said the drill will be happening at the Polyolefins Plant in the afternoon but they didn’t give an exact time.

They added people in the area may see increased activity and hear loud noises associated with the drill.

They also wanted the public to know people’s safety is the top priority.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

