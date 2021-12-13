Morganza pulls together to put on Christmas Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After almost two years of no parades because of COVID, citizens in Morganza could not wait to see the Country Christmas Parade return. But what could have been a nightmare ended up being a Christmas miracle.

“Well, it was supposed to have been Saturday, but the weather came in and we had to move it to Sunday. But my god, we even lost Santa Claus from Saturday to Sunday. We had to get a new Santa Claus for Sunday. But it’s just been fantastic,” said Morganza Mayor Clarence Wells.

The parade was hosted by the Morganza Fire District 2. About half of the vendors scheduled to participate called out because the parade was moved to Sunday.

But that didn’t stop others from showing up.

“This is our sweets booth and we have done very well today. I’m so pleased to be here because this is the first time our small community has been together in this way since COVID,” said Carolyn McCalip standing next to her booth.

A lot of people said this celebration is just what the people of Morganza have been needing.

“It’s a great thing to see everybody back out here. Like I said we’re a very family-oriented community,” said Chelsie Terry, who was with her little boy.

“We need it, need it for the community and for the parish. I mean all of this is one big family all around the parish practically,” Mayor Wells continued.

“As I was looking at the floats, it brought tears to my eyes because I remembered how it felt not to be able to get together,” explained McCalip.

It may be the first parade since COVID, but folks in Morganza hope it’s the first of many to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.