Blood donations welcome following deadly, destructive tornadoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s blood banks have many donation efforts planned following the deadly tornadoes.

The Blood Center wants people to donate blood to the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps.

Those supplies will go to Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee - states that faced damage from those powerful tornadoes over the weekend.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment to donate blood or call 800-862-5663.

