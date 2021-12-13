Baton Rouge leaders contemplate more Tigerland Bridge restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baton Rouge is considering taking stronger action to prevent partygoers from crossing into an unsafe construction zone near the entrance to Tigerland, including enforcing trespassing laws at the site.

City-Parish leaders want more barricades, signs, and even cops at the Bob Pettite Bridge crossing because of college students hoping into an active construction site to get to their favorite bars in Tigerland, as seen in videos posted to social media.

First responders have had to help people out of the hole, and some people are reported to have been hurt.

There is no word yet on when those changes could begin.

