Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge leaders contemplate more Tigerland Bridge restrictions

City-Parish puts up fencing around former entrance to Tigerland to prevent future injuries
City-Parish puts up fencing around former entrance to Tigerland to prevent future injuries
By Lester Duhé and Kevin Foster
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baton Rouge is considering taking stronger action to prevent partygoers from crossing into an unsafe construction zone near the entrance to Tigerland, including enforcing trespassing laws at the site.

City-Parish leaders want more barricades, signs, and even cops at the Bob Pettite Bridge crossing because of college students hoping into an active construction site to get to their favorite bars in Tigerland, as seen in videos posted to social media.

First responders have had to help people out of the hole, and some people are reported to have been hurt.

There is no word yet on when those changes could begin.

RELATED STORIES

City-Parish fences construction area to Tigerland to prevent future injuries; bar owners come together to start fundraiser for pedestrian bridge

Some college students injured after attempting to cross closed bridge to Tigerland this past weekend

Bridge into Tigerland closing for replacement; closure expected to last months

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

Mississippi River
Talks about what’s next for a new Mississippi River bridge set to continue
Santa waives to the crowd during the Morganza Christmas Parade on Dec. 12, 2021.
Morganza pulls together to put on Christmas Parade
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly
LSU Women's Basketball
No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55