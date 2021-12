NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Zachary was able to rally from an early deficit to win the 2021 Class 5A Championship at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Broncos beat Ponchatoula, 28-20, to complete an undefeated season.

