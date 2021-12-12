Ask the Expert
Southern beats Southeastern, 72-66

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team got past Southeastern at the Mini-Dome on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Jags (5-6) got the 72-66 win over the Lions (4-6).

Tyrone Lyons led the way for Southern with 21 points and eight rebounds. Brion Whitley added 11 points. P.J. Byrd chipped in nine points.

Keon Clergeot led Southeastern with 16 points. Jalyn Hinton added 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk had 10 points.

