Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 25 LSU rallies after slow start to beat Georgia Tech, 69-53

LSU Men’s Basketball
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU started off slowly and trailed Georgia Tech early but rallied at the end of the first half and kept up the momentum in the second half to get the win at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Tigers (9-0) came away with a 69-53 victory over the Yellow Jackets (5-4).

Tari Eason led all scorers with 23 points. He also grabbed six rebounds. Xavier Pinson added 13 points and six assists. Brandon Murray chipped in 10 points. Darius Days finished with just five points buy pulled down 10 rebounds.

Georgia Tech was led by Jordan Usher, who finished with 15 points. Michael Devoe added 12 points.

The Tigers trailed 24-9 with 6:50 left in the first half before cutting the score to 34-30 at halftime.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
Southern beats Southeastern, 72-66
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State
LSU cracks AP Top 25 for first time this season
LSU women's basketball handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season.
LSU women’s basketball upsets No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60