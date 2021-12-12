Ask the Expert
No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 24 LSU won its sixth straight game by defeating Texas Southern at the PMAC on Sunday, Dec. 12.

LSU (7-1) dominated TSU (0-6) in a 96-55 victory.

Faustine Aifuwa finished with a season-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Khayla Pointer added 13 points and Alexis Morris had 11 points.

Shalexxus Aaron led TSU with 11 points.

LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
No. 25 LSU rallies after slow start to beat Georgia Tech, 69-53
Southern Jaguars
Southern beats Southeastern, 72-66
Southern beats Southeastern, 72-66
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU ranked in AP Top 25 for first time in Mulkey era after upset of Iowa State