Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash near St. Amant

A motorcyclist died after a three-vehicle crash on US 61 near St. Amant.
A motorcyclist died after a three-vehicle crash on US 61 near St. Amant.(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Troopers identified the motorcyclist as Nicholas Lasseigne, 32, of Paulina, which is in St. James Parish.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz with LSP Troop A said the crash happened on US 61 south of I-10 near St. Amant around 7 p.m.

According to Scrantz, the investigation up to this point shows Lasseigne was headed south on US 61 on a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja and approached stopped traffic but didn’t properly brake and rear-ended a 2017 Honda Pilot. Scrantz added the motorcycle was then hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa, which was also headed southbound on US 61. Scrantz noted troopers are still investigating why Lasseigne failed to brake and hit the SUV.

LSP reported Lasseigne was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but suffered serious injuries in the crash and later died after being taken to the hospital. Officials said the other two drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, troopers collected blood samples from all three drivers and sent them to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

