Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

Popeyes unveils hot sauce collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion
Popeyes unveils hot sauce collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion(tcw-ksla)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee Graduate. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, 26, graduated Saturday afternoon from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

“Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy,” she tweeted with #MeganTheeGraduate, which has been trending on Twitter with a custom emoji of Megan in her cap and tassel.

She had previously posted some graduation photos to Instagram this week partnering with Nike. “HOTTIES…I’m officially a @nike Yardrunner, y’all!” Megan wrote. “I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

After walking across the stage, Megan posted on social media platforms saying, “I know my parents are looking down on me so proud.”

Even as a famous rapper, she was still able to achieve her dream. It’s something that she said she’s always wanted to do. You are truly a savage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Baton Rouge social media sensation and Honda salesman, Durrell Smylie.
Baton Rouge viral sensation to appear in Super Bowl TikTok tailgate
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in...
Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office
Moses Ware, 60, won the jackpot for the Aug. 10 Easy 5 drawing.
Trying to win millions
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry to recieve Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad. (Photo:...
TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19