Cold start, but sunny Sunday in store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As cliché as it sounds, our area really dodged a bullet yesterday. The same strong cold front that caused total devastation up north, merely sent a few scattered showers our way throughout the day. It didn’t amount to much, generally totaling less than a quarter inch. Now in the wake of that front we’re waking up to much colder temps in the low 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 12 (WAFB)

You’ll need the extra layer and jacket not only Sunday morning, but possibly in the afternoon, as forecast Sunday highs will only reach the low 60s.

Sunday will still be sunny and beautiful, but by far the coldest day of the next ten.

The cold air will be short-lived, as another December warming trend will be felt beginning Monday afternoon, up to 70, then mid to upper 70s for highs the rest of the work week. The good news is that we’ll get more sunny and dry conditions, so this week’s weather will be much nicer than last week’s dreary stuff. The next decent rain chance will be Friday into the following weekend.

There will also be the Geminids meteor shower peaking this week, Monday into Tuesday. Happy hunting!

