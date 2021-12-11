Ask the Expert
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The victims of a fatal shooting that happened Friday night have been identified.

Police have confirmed, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 1000 block of Brightside Drive, near River Road.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, Michael Riley, 22, along with his nephew, Carson Riley, 5, were shot while sitting in the backseat of a Honda Accord.

Police say Michael Riley died at the scene from his injuries.

Carson Riley died at the hospital, according to BRPD.

The other people inside of the car at the time of the shooting were not hurt, officials report.

According to BRPD, investigators believe shots were fired into the Honda from a passing car.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

