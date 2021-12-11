Ask the Expert
Very strong cold front moves in today

By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a night of devastating storms that caused as many as 30 tornados between St. Louis, Memphis, and Kentucky, the strong cold front will move into the Baton Rouge area mid-morning, causing a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms.

There is only a marginal risk of strong to severe storms, with the primary threat being damaging winds.

There isn’t a tornado threat in our viewing area, no watches or warnings, and none anticipated at this time. Even though temperatures are starting warm this morning in the mid 70s, you’ll need the jacket this afternoon behind this sharp front, as temperatures are expected to quickly drop through the 60s and eventually 50s this afternoon.

Rain chances will go down in the afternoon, and then drop to zero by this evening.

Since we’ll clear out tonight, our Saturday night into Sunday morning lows will be much colder, dropping into the low 40s in the city, and upper 30s to the north.

Sunday looks sunny, dry, and cooler with highs only in the mid 60s. The cold air will be short-lived, as we’ll see another warming trend right back into the 70s next week.

