Officials investigating after house fire in Prairieville
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Fire officials are investigating after a structure fire in Prairieville Saturday morning.
According to officials with the Galvez-Lake Fire Department, the fire happened in the 18000 block of Little Prairie Road Dec. 11.
The fire displaced a family of four and the structure has been ruled as a total loss. Crews report the fire woke the family and they were able to safely get out of the home.
Crews report two dogs were also rescued in the fire.
Emergency officials arrived on scene to give oxygen.
Investigators are reportedly working to determine the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
