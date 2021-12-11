LSU AgCenter professor arrested after child porn allegedly found on computer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU professor has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in connection with several charges, including pornography involving juveniles, possession of marijuana, and sexual abuse of an animal.

According to arrest records, LSUPD was contacted by the LSU Ag Center stating that its IT department found files on an LSU computer issued to Gerald Myers that they believed might contain child pornography.

After investigating, officials reportedly found files with names that were alarming.

Police performed a second search and reportedly found more than 50 additional files that seemed pornographic in nature, arrest records show.

LSU IT also stated its search indicated an external hard drive was connected to the computer and the files were possibly transferred to it.

According to arrest records, because the material can be easily transferred and stored on multiple devices, LSU detectives obtained search warrants for Sturgis Hall and Myers’ office, as well as requests to search Myers’ house and car for electronic devices that could possibly contain child pornography.

Police said detectives searched Sturgis Hall on Friday, Dec. 10, located Myers, and detained him. Upon searching the office, an external hard drive was discovered, police added.

Investigators allegedly located 100 files they believe to be videos of pornography involving juveniles, some of which have been seen by agents in previous investigations. They also reportedly found videos of animals being engaged in sexual intercourse with humans.

Police said investigators also found a small jar of suspected marijuana in Myers’ vehicle, which was parked outside of Sturgis Hall.

Several search warrants were executed in St. Gabriel and New Orleans. Charges are pending in those areas as well, according to police.

A spokesman with LSU has confirmed Gerald Myers was hired in 1994.

LSU released the following statement on the matter:

After working with law enforcement, LSU was notified of the arrest of a faculty member in its AgCenter. The faculty member has been placed on administrative leave and is not to return to campus until there is a final determination of the case. Given the serious nature of the accusations, the AgCenter will be working with faculty and staff to ensure any necessary support opportunities are available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.