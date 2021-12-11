Ask the Expert
ELECTION DAY REMINDERS: Saturday, Dec. 11 is election day in La.

(pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 11 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Secretary of state Kyle Ardoin is reminding residents that certain precincts in 35 parishes will have items on the ballot: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Ascension, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Orleans, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Vernon, Washington, and West Carroll.

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
  • Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
  • Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
  • Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
  • Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

All absentee ballots must be returned to the Registrar’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Voters are encouraged to check their polling location and sample ballot by logging into the online voter portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov, on the award-winning GeauxVote Mobile app, or by calling the Elections Division hotline at 800.883.2805.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

