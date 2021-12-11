Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

1 person killed, child taken to hospital in River Rd. shooting

File
File(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a shooting along River Road, near Brightside Drive.

According to Baton Rouge Police, one adult was shot and killed. Also, a child was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

High School Football
Amite wins 2021 Class 2A state title
2021 Div. IV State Champs
Southern Lab wins 2021 Div. IV state title
Garth Brooks at Tiger Stadium
Garth Brooks at Tiger Stadium
Courtesy: Chris Shadrock
BRPD reports uptick in car break-ins, offers tips to protect yourself