1 person killed, child taken to hospital in River Rd. shooting
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a shooting along River Road, near Brightside Drive.
According to Baton Rouge Police, one adult was shot and killed. Also, a child was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time.
The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
WAFB has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.
