1 person killed, child taken to hospital in River Rd. shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a shooting along River Road, near Brightside Drive.

According to Baton Rouge Police, one adult was shot and killed. Also, a child was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.