The Nutcracker Ballet is back, along with many Christmas traditions

The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou
The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Christmas gets closes, there’s a lot on Ryn Jones’s mind, like the traditions she celebrates with her family.

“The Nutcracker means the holidays,” she said.

Last year that tradition, along with many others, was canceled.

“Almost unbelievable, like how can you have Christmas without a Nutcracker,” Jones asked.

The Jones family has not only been watching The Nutcracker for years but also taking part in it onstage.

“You know, you go through so much with COVID and things being canceled, but that really hit home just because it was such a tie to our Christmas season for my family and just such a tradition,” Jones said.

A tradition for not only Jones but the community, according to Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre artistic director Molly Buchmann.

“So many people called and said it just wasn’t Christmas without the Nutcracker,” she said.

Buchmann said the dancers have been working hard to make the first nutcracker onstage in a year one to remember.

“(It) warms our hearts because we’ve been working really hard to make this better and better every year for the Baton Rouge community. And so now I feel like people are going to feel like it’s Christmas again,” she said.

After missing last year, no one is taking The Nutcracker for granted.

“I think I’ll probably look at it with new eyes this year. Just having been away from it for a year, I think a lot of people will, there’ll be more of an appreciation for it than even in the past,” Jones said.

And everyone involved- both onstage and backstage- is looking forward to sharing the magic of the ballet once again.

“They love putting smiles on everybody’s faces, they’re backstage but they still hear the applause and they love that feeling of giving this to the community,” Buchmann said.

The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou will be performed on December 17th and 18th at the River Center.

Click here to report a typo.

