Near record highs today, cold front delivers storms & cooler temps tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will feel more like early May than early December today as warm and humid conditions prevail. We’ll be flirting with record highs this afternoon, with the forecast calling for low 80s and the record in Baton Rouge standing at 82°, last set in 2007.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 10 (WAFB)

A few showers will also be possible, especially during the morning hours, with somewhat drier conditions expected into the afternoon.

Our focus quickly shifts to an approaching cold front and the threat for a few strong storms as we head into Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for our area, with damaging winds being the main concern in any stronger storms, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain chances will ramp up quickly through the morning hours with the approach of the front and the boundary should move through metro Baton Rouge near lunchtime.

Once the front is through, the threat for severe weather will end, but a few showers may linger into the afternoon and evening on Saturday as temperatures fall through the 60s into the 50s. Rain totals of 0.25″-0.75″ will be common across our area, with isolated amounts topping 1″ not out of the question.

Sunshine returns by Sunday, but it will be much cooler, with a morning start near 40°, and highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures then quickly rebound into next week, with low 70s expected for highs on Monday, and mid to upper 70s in the forecast by the mid to latter part of the week. We should be dry from Sunday through at least Wednesday, with a few showers possible late in the week.

