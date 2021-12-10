Ask the Expert
‘Reasons to believe’ missing teen from Georgia in Tangipahoa Parish, sheriff says

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Terionna Dunn of Douglas County, Georgia.(TPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Terionna Dunn of Douglas County, Georgia. Detectives have reasons to believe Dunn might be in Tangipahoa Parish.

Chief Jimmy Travis asks if you have any information on the whereabouts of this juvenile to please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detective Bridges is the lead investigator on this case and can be reached at 985-902-2014.

