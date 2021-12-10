Lawmakers aim to prioritize highway projects to ease traffic congestion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers wrapped up their state-wide road show to help prioritize projects that could thin out traffic problems moving forward.

Driving around Baton Rouge, bumper-to-bumper traffic has become the norm. Lawmakers outline problem areas in their highway priority program to decide where funds should go first. To put together that program, representatives get feedback from drivers and local leaders.

Iberville councilman Terry Bradford wants to know why it’s taking so long to finish restoring portions of Highway 77 that are caving in. The highway links LA-1 to I-10.

“Is there a plan to hire some help? I’m here to try to find out what’s going on with that project. This is a major hurricane evacuation route,” said Bradford.

Drivers also spoke out about traffic problems from the I-10 widening project and construction on the I-10/ I-12 split.

“This I-10 widening project, creates two additional lanes going into an already existing choke-point,” said Baton Rouge resident Penny Landry.

Others showed frustration with DOTD’s pace of moving things along. But Rep. Mark Wright (R), who chairs the Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee says he believes DOTD is not to blame.

“I’m not confident it’s DOTD’s fault, I think it’s as much about policy decisions everywhere over the last couple of decades from the governor to the legislature, to local governments for that matter,” said Rep. Wright

Lawmakers wrapped what they are calling their roadshow. From here, they’ll take into consideration all of what they heard from the public. A vote on the Highway Priority Program will happen in the upcoming legislative session which kicks off in March.

“I don’t know that anything will change but that’s a big part. And then of course, preparing for the infrastructure dollars coming from the federal government will be, you know, first and foremost on most legislators’ minds,” said Rep. Wright explained.

Another topic that gets brought up around traffic is the new bridge supposedly being built over the Mississippi River at some point. There will be a committee meeting specifically about that project on Monday, Dec. 13 at 2:00 pm in the State Capitol.

