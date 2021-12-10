Ask the Expert
Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at 'Lunches On The Geaux'

The event is free and open to the public.
The event is free and open to the public.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -

NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness) Louisiana and the Louisiana Healthcare Connections will hold “Lunches On The Geaux” Saturday.

It is a community outreach event to provide free sack lunches and COVID-19 vaccinations to those who need them in the Downtown Baton Rouge area.

It’s happening Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Family and Youth Service Center. The address is 1120 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. The event is free and open to the public.

Louisiana Health Care Connections will provide first, second, and booster shots of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson to those who would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

