Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBR School System presents weekend ‘Winter Wonderland’

East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Fine Arts Department along with BREC is hosting a family-friendly event, just in time for the holidays.

On Friday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. you can look forward to an evening of entertainment at the Independence Park Theatre.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System presents "Winter Wonderland."
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System presents "Winter Wonderland."(East Baton Rouge Parish Schools)

It will be a night of fun, arts and crafts, dance and of course, Santa Claus.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, you can look forward to “Matinee at the Ballet.”

EBR Schools along with BREC present "Winter Wonderland".
EBR Schools along with BREC present "Winter Wonderland".(East Baton Rouge Parish School System)

The show begins at 1:00 p.m. There will be a baked goods raffle along with a holiday dance bag giveaway.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at ‘Lunches On The Geaux’
Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at ‘Lunches On The Geaux’
The event is free and open to the public.
Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at ‘Lunches On The Geaux’
Kelli’s Kloset, a nonprofit supporting cancer patients, gifted a $500 grant to five local...
Christmas comes early for local families fighting cancer
To say this year has been tough for families in South Louisiana would be an understatement.
Christmas will be tough for families still struggling after Hurricane Ida