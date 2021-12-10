EBR School System presents weekend ‘Winter Wonderland’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Fine Arts Department along with BREC is hosting a family-friendly event, just in time for the holidays.

On Friday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. you can look forward to an evening of entertainment at the Independence Park Theatre.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System presents "Winter Wonderland." (East Baton Rouge Parish Schools)

It will be a night of fun, arts and crafts, dance and of course, Santa Claus.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, you can look forward to “Matinee at the Ballet.”

EBR Schools along with BREC present "Winter Wonderland". (East Baton Rouge Parish School System)

The show begins at 1:00 p.m. There will be a baked goods raffle along with a holiday dance bag giveaway.

