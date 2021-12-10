EBR School System presents weekend ‘Winter Wonderland’
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s Fine Arts Department along with BREC is hosting a family-friendly event, just in time for the holidays.
On Friday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. you can look forward to an evening of entertainment at the Independence Park Theatre.
It will be a night of fun, arts and crafts, dance and of course, Santa Claus.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, you can look forward to “Matinee at the Ballet.”
The show begins at 1:00 p.m. There will be a baked goods raffle along with a holiday dance bag giveaway.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.