Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Driver killed in Livingston Parish crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal, single car crash in Livingston Parish Thursday, Dec. 9.

According to law enforcement, the crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 43 north of LA Hwy 442.

Police have confirmed, Logan St. Romain, 20, died in the crash.

Officials report the crash happened as St. Romain was traveling south on LA Hwy 43 in a 2003 Ford Ranger.

For unknown reasons, St. Romain entered the northbound lane of LA Hwy 43 in an attempt to pass another southbound car. After entering the northbound lane, the Ford ran off the road and flipped over.

St. Romain was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to LSP. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
EBR School System presents weekend ‘Winter Wonderland’
Southern University holds fall graduation ceremony
Southern University holds fall graduation ceremony Friday
Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at ‘Lunches On The Geaux’
Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at ‘Lunches On The Geaux’
The event is free and open to the public.
Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at ‘Lunches On The Geaux’