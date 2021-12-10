Driver killed in Livingston Parish crash

ALBANY (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal, single car crash in Livingston Parish Thursday, Dec. 9.

According to law enforcement, the crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 43 north of LA Hwy 442.

Police have confirmed, Logan St. Romain, 20, died in the crash.

Officials report the crash happened as St. Romain was traveling south on LA Hwy 43 in a 2003 Ford Ranger.

For unknown reasons, St. Romain entered the northbound lane of LA Hwy 43 in an attempt to pass another southbound car. After entering the northbound lane, the Ford ran off the road and flipped over.

St. Romain was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to LSP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

