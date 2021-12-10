Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD reports uptick in car break-ins, offers tips to protect yourself

Courtesy: Chris Shadrock
Courtesy: Chris Shadrock(KWTX)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Lock your doors,” it is a simple phrase the Baton Rouge Police Department says could save you a lot of hassle this holiday season.

BRPD reports an uptick in thieves targeting unlocked cars across Baton Rouge. A spokesman for the department said the thieves are looking for easy targets, saying oftentimes, if your car is locked, they will move on.

RELATED: Over 200 people murdered in New Orleans in 2021

“They’re going into neighborhoods, they’re lifting the handles of cars, the ones that are locked they move on, the ones that are open they go in, take those items as quickly as possible and then they move on,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

McKneely said to remove any valuables from your car, hide any Christmas presents if you are out shopping, and lock your doors.

“People feel comfortable when they’re home, they’re not locking their cars and they’re getting their valuables taken.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

High School Football
Amite wins 2021 Class 2A state title
File
1 person killed, child taken to hospital in River Rd. shooting
2021 Div. IV State Champs
Southern Lab wins 2021 Div. IV state title
Garth Brooks at Tiger Stadium
Garth Brooks at Tiger Stadium