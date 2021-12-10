BRPD reports uptick in car break-ins, offers tips to protect yourself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Lock your doors,” it is a simple phrase the Baton Rouge Police Department says could save you a lot of hassle this holiday season.

BRPD reports an uptick in thieves targeting unlocked cars across Baton Rouge. A spokesman for the department said the thieves are looking for easy targets, saying oftentimes, if your car is locked, they will move on.

“They’re going into neighborhoods, they’re lifting the handles of cars, the ones that are locked they move on, the ones that are open they go in, take those items as quickly as possible and then they move on,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

McKneely said to remove any valuables from your car, hide any Christmas presents if you are out shopping, and lock your doors.

“People feel comfortable when they’re home, they’re not locking their cars and they’re getting their valuables taken.”

