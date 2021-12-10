ACT canceled for the Baton Rouge High Testing Site

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACT has been canceled for the Baton Rouge High Testing Site.

The ACT was to be held on Saturday, Dec. 11.

This cancelation impacts about 400 students.

According to the testing coordinator, FedEx did not deliver the materials necessary for the administer.

The ACT was notified of the issue with the tests.

Anyone impacted by this should call the ACT for rescheduling or refund options.

