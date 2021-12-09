Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Zachary LB Riley Howard

Zachary linebacker Riley Howard (44)
Zachary linebacker Riley Howard (44)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary senior linebacker Riley Howard was flying from sideline to sideline in the Class 5A semifinals and his performance earned the Sportsline Player of the Week honor.

Howard made 14 tackles for 14-0 Zachary in a 34-13 rout of Destrehan.

He and the Zachary defense were challenged at halftime and they answered that challenge, as the Broncos shut out the Wildcats, 20-0, in the second half and held them to a next-to-nothing seven yards rushing.

Zachary will now square off against Ponchatoula in the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in New Orleans.

It’s been quite the journey for Howard, who suffered a rough ACL injury at the beginning of his junior season but rehabbed his way back.

