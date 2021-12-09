Scattered showers today, a few strong storms possible Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cold front that delivered rain and cooler temperatures earlier this week will lift back inland as a warm front today, resulting in scattered showers and warmer weather by afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 9 (WAFB)

Look for a mix of sun and clouds today, rain chances around 40%, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The warm-up continues into Friday as a southerly flow becomes more pronounced. We’ll have a rather muggy wake-up, with lows only reaching the mid 60s, and highs will be near-record levels, topping out in the low 80s. The record high for Baton Rouge on Friday is 82°, last set in 2007. Isolated, generally light showers will also be possible tomorrow.

Our next cold front then arrives on Saturday, delivering another round of widespread showers and t-storms to the area. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for areas just northwest of Baton Rouge through 6 a.m. Saturday, but has now expanded that Level 1 risk to include all of our viewing area beyond 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Damaging winds are the main threats in any stronger storms, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Saturday’s high temperatures in the low 70s will likely occur near or before lunch, with temperatures falling through the 60s and potentially into the 50s by late afternoon as the front shifts eastward. While best rain chances will be along the front itself, a few lingering showers will be possible even after the front has moved through our area.

In the wake of that next front, drier and much cooler weather will return on Sunday. Morning temps will range from the upper 30s to low 40s, with highs in low 60s under generally sunny skies. Temperatures will then quickly moderate into next week, with mainly dry conditions expected through at least Thursday.

