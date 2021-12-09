Ask the Expert
REPORT: Kevin Faulk will not be kept on as LSU’s running backs coach

LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU standout and three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk will not be retained as LSU’s running backs coach, according to a report from The Athletic.

Brody Miller, of The Athletic, reports multiple sources tell him Faulk will not be with the running backs coach next season.

Faulk previously spent two seasons as LSU’s director of player development and the last two seasons as the team’s running backs coach.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

