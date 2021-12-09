Organizations hosting special Christmas sensory events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Across the capital region several organizations are putting on special Christmas sensory events to give children with special needs a chance to get into the holiday season.

Jolly old Saint Nick is two weeks away from his trip around the world, but he’s already making the time for some boys and girls here in Baton Rouge. He’s making a few appearances this week so kids with special needs can tell him what they want for Christmas.

“Knock off the snow and dust from the reindeer ride, they will walk in through that door. It’s unknown what time he will actually be coming in, but when he does you’ll know it,” said Randy Wesley who is the owner of Pastime.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be temporarily stepping away from the mall to spread Christmas cheer to some special kids this week. Each year Santa visits kids with hearing impairments at Pastime. He’ll sign with the children asking them what they want and take pictures with the kids. “With a signing Santa, he understands everything they say, their eyes light up, they get so excited and they are able to tell him this is what I would like to see Santa; leave me under the tree,” continued Wesley.

For kids with special needs, it’s not always easy to focus on Santa while standing in line with other kids fighting for his attention. Certain child disorders cause panic and anxiety in loud, crowded spaces. This week Pastime and BREC are putting on sensory Santa events to make sure all kids can have an opportunity to share their Christmas wishes with Santa, in a space that’s more calm and quiet than a store.

Specialists with the Emerge Center work with children who have communication challenges. They say specialized sensory Santa events make a difference, and help kids with needs feel safe and seen.

“So, a lot of times children can have sensory overload and so that can be noise, it can be the music, it can be the lights. It can be Santa yelling, ‘ho, ho, ho.’ Any of those types of things can make children feel uncomfortable. Especially, if they a type of sensory processing concerns,” said Natalee Menge who the executive director of clinic operations for The Emerge Center.

It’s not always about the flashy lights or what’s under the tree, rather the gift of inclusion sharing Christmas magic with even the most sensitive children.

The event at Pastime’s Signing Santa will be on Thursday, December 9th starting at 6:00 p.m anyone can come.

The event at BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park, Drive-Thru Santa will be on Friday, Dec. 10 from 6:00-8:00 p.m You do need to register, you can email: molly.orr@brec.org

