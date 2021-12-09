Ask the Expert
Omicron cases increasing in Louisiana, mostly in New Orleans area

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has identified 20 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Officials made the announcement on Thurs., Dec. 9. The number is more than double the amount of cases reported on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of Omicron cases in Louisiana to 37 – 34 probable and 3 confirmed.

  • Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 - 28 probable; 2 confirmed
  • Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable
  • Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable
  • Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable
  • Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed

On Wednesday, the state was monitoring 17 cases of the Omicron variant.

The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3.

At least one confirmed case of Omicron was identified on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Dec. 5. Another confirmed case of Omicron was detected in a Tulane University student living off-campus.

St. Helena Parish School District announces return to full COVID protocols
