New changes coming Louisiana cosmetology exam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New changes are ahead for stylists wanting a license in Louisiana, as the State Board of Cosmetology plans to make changes to its curriculum.

Next year, students will be required to learn how to cut textured hair in order to receive their license. Some Lake Area cosmetology experts say this paves the way for change in the beauty industry.

“Natural hair is the new thing now,” cosmetologist Tammy Guillory said. “It’s trending all over. Everybody wants to wear their hair natural.”

“I think it’s wonderful - the new strand to go natural,” Diana LeBlanc with Buy & Save Hair and Beauty Supply said. “You see me huh? It cuts out the middle man, and you can just wake up and go. Just poof, poof, poof and you gone.”

Kinky, coily and curly - it’s these types of textured locks and tresses changing beauty industry standards.

The Louisiana Board of Cosmetology has decided to include a section on cutting textured hair on all exams in order to receive a license. It’s a move celebrated as a major milestone by African American hairstylists and natural hair advocates who agree the requirement is now one step closer to equality within the industry.

“It will have more stylists to be more versatile; to be able to do all types of hair,” Guillory said. “So, it’s going to be a great thing if you can go anywhere and get your hair cut.”

Some stylists in the state say they’ve waited decades for the board to add more inclusive guidelines to avoid discrimination.

“In the industry, it’s a big one for natural looks,” LeBlanc said. “We even have t-shirts for the natural look - ‘kinky, curls, yes!’”

Stylists feel a newly sculpted test in Louisiana could prompt other states to make the change as well, even if the difficulty is increased.

“They already really go thorough with the hair cutting as it is, so I think this is going to really add a twist to it to where is may be a little difficult. So, you gonna really have to get some extra practice to be able to pass that test now,” Guillory said.

The board says the state’s new requirement will go into effect in June 2022, so beauty schools have time to implement the training.

