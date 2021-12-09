Ask the Expert
Marathon Refinery on lockdown after reports of armed intruder

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Reports of an armed intruder have forced an emergency lockdown of the Marathon Refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.

The reports came in just after noon on Thurs., Dec. 9.

An employee tells FOX 8 that an alert went out around 12:15 p.m. saying someone had breached security.

We have a crew en route.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.

Dennis Perkins will not appear in court until trial